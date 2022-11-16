ECISD students get new bikes

The bikes were given to second graders at Cameron and Buddy West Elementary Schools. This is all part of the company's 'Wish for Wheels' program. The employees helped the students adjust the bikes for their heights and even gave some of them bike riding lessons.

"Bikes are very important for a kid," said Jerry Farmer. "It is very easy as an adult to take them for granted as a toy, but it's a lot more than that for a kid. It is a symbol of freedom, independence, first bike ride to school, parking your bike in front of your buddy's house, and every kid needs a bike. It's important."