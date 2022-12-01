ECISD taking applications for Odessa Pathway to Teaching

OPT is an alternative certification program for people looking to get into teaching.

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD is reminding the public that applications for the Odessa Pathway to Teaching are open.

This alternative certification program is open to anyone with a bachelor's degree or who will earn one by May 2023 who is interested in becoming a certified teacher. No prior experience is needed to apply.

Ector County has been running OPT since 2019 and is one of only three school districts in Texas that operates this kind of program.

Applicants to the OPT will undergo a 15-month program involving mentorship, test preparation and support and become certified in one of the following classifications:

Core Subjects EC-6

Core Subjects 4-8

Mathematics 7-12

Science 7-12

English Language and Reading 7-12.

The full training consists of in-person test prep sessions one night a week and one Saturday a month from Jan.-May 2023, as well as a full time, five week pre-service training from May to July.

There will also be online coursework required and participants must attend all skill-building sessions and workshops during their internship year.

Upon completion of the pre-service training, they will be hired to an ECISD classroom for the internship year while earning a full teacher salary.

Applications will close at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2023.