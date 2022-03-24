Downtown Odessa hosting egg hunt

Businesses in Odessa will have prize-filled eggs that community members can find by following the Bunny Trail map.

ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa will be bringing back the Downtown Egg Hunt for Easter 2022.

This year's hunt will run from April 8-16.

Prizes from the egg hunt will also be available at the Downtown Odessa office.

The Bunny Trail map will be released the first week of April on the Downtown Odessa website.