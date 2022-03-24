Midland Education Foundation holding Basin Book Festival

Featured at this event will be festival booths, panels, games, crafts, face painting and dozens of authors and illustrators.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Education Foundation announced it will be hold its first-ever Basin Book Festival.

This free event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 9 at the Museum of the Southwest.

Featured at this event will be festival booths, panels, games, crafts, face painting and dozens of authors and illustrators.

While the event is mostly directed at children and fostering a love for reading at an early age, there will be a small adult section featuring novelists Stephen Harrigan and Sarah Perry.

Children can meet authors like Jane O'Connor, Jennifer Ziegler and Chris Baron.

Additionally, the Midland Education Foundation will announce the winner of a high school short story writing contest.

The organizers say they hope to make this event an annual one and give everyone a chance to enjoy literature and discover new authors.

For more information on the event you can visit the Midland Education Foundation website and keep an eye on the Basin Book Festival Instagram.