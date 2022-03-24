Local law enforcement holding 'Support Mor Badges' event

People can meet and take photos with local law enforcement or enter a raffle for big prizes.
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department and the Ector County Sheriff's Office will be holding Support Mor Badges at the Chick-fil-A on E. 42nd Street.
Officers will be on hand from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to meet the public and take pictures with children.
They will also have specialized units on display.
McGruff the Crime Dog and the Chik-fil-A Cow will also make an appearance.
Raffle tickets will be availbe for $20 each, or $100 for six. Prizes include a Kent Kwik gas card, a Polaris Ranger UTV and a semi-automatic rifle.
The drawing will take place on April 22 as part of the 9th Annual Bustin' For Badges event, but you will not need to be present to win.
All funds raised from this event will go to help local law enforcement pay for equipment.
