Local law enforcement holding 'Support Mor Badges' event

Support Mor Badges will be Saturday, March 26th from 8am-2pm. The Odessa Police Department will be at the Chick-fil-A located at 3805 East 42nd Street in Odessa. Specialized units will be on display and photographs with local law enforcement officers will be available for small children. This kid-friendly event will feature McGruff the Crime Dog and the famous Chick-fil-A Cow. Raffle tickets will be sold for the items listed: 2022 Polaris Ranger 500 UTV ($10,000 value) Kent Kwik Gas Card ($2,600 value) SIG Sauer Semi-Automatic .308 Rifle with Scope ($1,600 value) The raffle tickets are $20 per ticket or $100 for 6 tickets. The drawing will take place on April 22nd and you do not need to be present to win. All money made from this event will benefit local law enforcement and help pay for much-needed equipment.