Rep. Mike Conaway reads to Pre-K students

MIDLAND, Texas — Congressman Mike Conaway paid a visit to the Pre-K Academy at Midland College Tuesday morning.

Four classes of children gathered to hear the congressman read the book "I Know an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Pie."

Each child was also given a copy of that back thanks to a grant within the Education Foundation.

Every month for the past three months the Midland College Charter School has invited someone from the community to come read to the students.

"It goes without saying that these are kids of our future, and it's a great opportunity for me to see in a charter school in action here at Midland College with the three year olds and four year olds, to see what they're doing how they're coping with the pandemic, how they're continuing to meet face-to-face and teach these children to be good citizens," Conaway said.