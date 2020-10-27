Farewell luncheon held for Congressman Conaway

The event honored Conaway who is retiring after representing Texas' 11th congressional district for eight terms.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Republican National Hispanic Association held a special farewell luncheon for Congressman Mike Conaway on Oct. 26.

The event, which took place at the Bush Convention Center, honored Conaway who is retiring after representing Texas' 11th congressional district for eight terms.

August Pflueger, Jon Mark Hogg and Wayce Alpha Cody will now be vying for his position.

Conaway also talked politics at the luncheon, giving his thoughts on the presidential election.

"It's a way of life elections, pretty stark difference between Trump wanting to do what he did the first four years and that's rebuild the economy, after the pandemic that's happened," said Conaway.