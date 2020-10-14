How to track your mail-in ballot

Midland County is expecting close to 5,000 mail-in ballot submissions.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Elections Office is expecting close to 5,000 mail-in ballot submissions for the 2020 election.

As the coronavirus continues to affect public operations, Elections Administrator Carolyn Graves believes more people qualified for mail-in ballots are utilizing the safe, non-contact option.

Graves also says the increased workload for her office will not be any trouble, but if residents want to make sure their ballots have been received they can check the status of the ballot online with the Texas Secretary of State.

That link is available here.

Also after an executive order from Governor Greg Abbott, mail-in ballots can be walked into a local elections office on any day prior up to and on election day.

Normally, the mail-in ballots could only be walked in on election day.