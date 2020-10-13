What you can and can't bring to the polls in the Permian Basin

"The main thing that we wanted is a very safe, well-run, effective election for Midland," Carolyn Graves, Midland Co. elections administrator said.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Early voting is underway in Texas on Oct. 13, and making sure you're properly equipped when heading to the polls is important.

You'll need your ID and voter registration card, or just your ID.

There are also some things you can and can't bring.

"You cannot bring any candidate information, you cannot bring it on your phone, you can have a piece of paper, you can have the newspaper, you can have our sample ballot that you can print off on our website," Carolyn Graves, Midland Co. elections administrator said.

Once you're closer than 100 feet to the polling location, you have to turn off your phone.

You can have the candidates you're planning to choose already written down on a sheet of paper, or their names circled on the sample ballot for reference when voting.

That's been the case for every election. But what makes this one unique is the addition of COVID-19 friendly products at the voting centers.

"We've had more preparation to do, getting ready versus what extra the voter needs to bring. We're trying to make it as easy as we can," Graves said.

They have sanitizers, masks and face shields, cleaning supplies to wipe down the voting machines after each voter, clean pens, security screens, and poll workers will be wearing gloves and masks.

But you can bring your own stylus, mask, hand sanitizer and gloves if you want.

Since hand sanitizer can ruin paper ballots, voters are encouraged to use it on their way out of the vote center.