Voter guide 2020: Everything you need to know about the election in Texas

From voter registration questions to explaining how mail ballots work, here's the latest information about the upcoming election in Texas.

We're presenting this voter guide in chronological order of the process. The topics include:

The general election is on Nov. 3. From a look at the candidates to the ballot issues to making sure your vote is counted, here's a look at what to know.

To find out more about mail-in voting, you can click or tap the link below.

Additionally, if you were previously registered but moved to a new county or state, you will need to register within your new county.

In order to be eligible to vote, you must be registered or have your application postmarked 30 days prior to the election. The deadline for the November 3 election is October 5.

You will not be fully registered until you have filled out your application, signed it, and mailed it to the registrar.

You can also request a voter application by clicking or tapping here , then mailing it to the voter registrar in your county of residence.

Anyone interested in voting can register in person at your voter registrar's office . You can also register by mail by picking up an application from the registrar, libraries, government offices or high schools.

First thing first: making sure you're able to vote in the first place.

You can vote up until 7 p.m. on election day ( Nov. 3 ). If you're in line at a polling center at 7 p.m., it will stay open until your vote is counted.

If you are applying for a mail-in ballot, you must send in your application to the early voting clerk in your county . The application can be received no later than October 23.

The first day of early voting for in-person voting is October 13. The deadline for in-person early voting is October 30.

The last day to register to vote in Texas is October 5.

Here's a look at some of the key races in Texas and an introduction to the candidates.

The big stories this year include the presidential race as well as a U.S. Senate seat.

Other major races include the 11 Congressional District race, where the winner will take over from Mike Conaway, who is retiring after his term ends.

Presidential race

Incumbent Republican Donald Trump won Texas against Democrat Hillary Clinton with 52.2% of the vote.

The state has favored Republicans in every presidential election between 2000 and 2016.

President Trump will be facing off against former Vice President Joe Biden. Their running mates are Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

U.S. Senate

One of Texas's biggest races is the senate race between Republican incumbent John Cornyn and Democratic nominee M. J. Hegar.

U.S. House of Representatives

11th Congressional District

After Representative Mike Conaway announced his decision to retire in 2019, several candidates lined up to run for the seat. August Pfluger came out on top in the March primary.

Pluger will face off against Jon Mark Hogg, the Democratic candidate for the seat.

Other local elections

Texas has 36 current congressional districts. Click or tap here to figure out which district you live in by plugging in your address.

Local ballot issues

Midland College board

Odessa mayor race

Since David Turner has maxed out the amount of time any one person can hold the mayor position, there will be a new mayor in Odessa come November.

Current city council member Dewey Bryant, former council member Javier Joven, and former staff member for congressman Mike Conaway, Gloria Apolinario are all vying for the position.

Odessa city council races

Additionally, three city council seats are up. David Turner, Denise Swanner, La-Tasha Gentry and Jo Ann Davenport Littleton are vying for the at-large city council position.

Mark Matta, Michael Shelton, Sr., Tiki Davis and Eddie Mitchell are competing for District 1's spot, while Steven Thompson and Rachel Minor are going head to head for the District 2 seat.

Big Spring mayor recall

Big Spring residents will be voting on whether or not to recall Shannon Thomason, the current mayor of Big Spring.

Brewster County sheriff race

Sheriff Ronnie Dodson is running for reelection against Will Dawe.