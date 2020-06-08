Rep. Mike Conaway lent a helping hand at the West Texas Food Bank

The West Texas Food bank fed around 250 families Wednesday morning.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Wednesday, local congressman Mike Conaway lent a hand at the West Texas Food Bank.

Conaway passed out fresh produce, milk, meat, and hand sanitizer from the USDA Farmers to Families program for those in need.

The USDA's Farmers to Families Program is funded by the Cares Act and will last through October.

The West Texas Foodbank received their first shipment two weeks ago and fed around 250 families Wednesday morning.

"Life starts with food obviously and so it's important to have families that are fed. The entire system is disrupted all through March, April, and May with the students, kids being out of school, not being able to eat in school like they typically do. That's a big deal, so how do you meet that need?" Conaway said.

U.S. Representative Mike Conaway at the West Texas Food Bank this morning handing out meals from the @USDA Farmers to Families program. 🍏 @newswest9 @WTXFB pic.twitter.com/GSijZhUDjD — Rachel Ripp (@Reporter_RRipp) August 5, 2020