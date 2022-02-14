City of Midland releases 2021 Traffic Crash Report

The total number of reported crashes in the City of Midland was mostly the same from the year before, with 2,620 in 2020 to 2,691 in 2021.

The number of crashes resulting in injuries saw an increase of 3% from 790 in 2020 to 814 in 2021.

The number of fatalities in 2021 was 23, resulting from 23 separate crashes. In 2020 there were 12 fatalities and in 2019 there were 17.

Traffic volume counts taken throughout the city in 2021 increased 12.3% compared to 2020 counts in the same locations.

The location with the highest number of reported crashes in 2021 is the interchange of Loop 250 at Andrews Hwy. This is the same as years before.