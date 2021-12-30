Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Midland-Odessa area

MIDLAND, Texas — As COVID-19 cases rise across the country and right here in the Permian Basin, testing can be hard to find. Luckily, NewsWest 9 has compiled a list of locations where testing is available in the Midland-Odessa area.
Some of these locations are free, while others may require insurance or require you to pay the cost up front. Consider calling the location you are interested in to check prior to showing up or making an appointment.
We will continue to update this story with testing sites as we find more.
Midland
- MMH F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center- 4214 Andrews Hwy. Appointment necessary, call 68NURSE or 432-221-2818 to schedule.
- Complete Care Midland- 1701 N. Loop 250 W. Midland, TX 79707
- Phone: 432-522-5033. Walk-in basis.
- CVS Pharmacies- Appointment necessary, click here to schedule.
- 301 Andrews Hwy.
- 3200 N Big Spring St.
- 4401 Andrews Hwy.
- 5315 Briarwood Ave.
- Our Family Urgent Care- 2304 W Michigan Ave. Phone: 432-695-6932.
- Vital Care Urgent Care- Appointment not required, but appointments are available. Click here to schedule.
- 407 Kent St., Phone: 432-687-2273.
- 4400 N Midland Dr. Suite 406A., Phone: 432-897-0298.
- Walgreens Pharmacies- Appointment necessary, click here to schedule.
- 215 Andrews Hwy.
- 3201 N Big Spring St.
- 3221 W Wadley Ave.
- 4313 Andrews Hwy.
- WesTex Urgent Care- Appointment Required. Click here to schedule.
- 3401 Greenbriar Dr. Suite 200. Phone: 432-218-5531.
- 210 W Longview Ave. Suite A. Phone: 432-218-2933.
For more information on Midland sites, you can click or tap here.
Odessa
- MCH- Call ahead at the numbers below:
- Urgent Care 3001 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Phone: 432-640-6700.
- Urgent Care 6030 W University Blvd, Phone: 432-640-6600.
- Emergency Department 500 W 4th St., Phone: 432-640-4000.
- Regional Lab (Antibody testing only) 315 N. Golder Ave., Phone: 432-640-3900.
Complete Care Eastridge- 7101 Eastridge Road Odessa, TX 79765
- Phone: 432-550-0048. Walk-in basis.
Complete Care West Loop- 3001 W. University Odessa, TX 79764
- Phone: 432-580-5966. Walk-in basis.
Complete Care North- 980 E. 87th St. Suite D Odessa, TX 79765
- Phone: 432-366-0770. Walk-in basis.
- CVS Pharmacies- Appointment necessary, click here to schedule.
- 4101 E 42nd St.
- 1230 E 8th St.
- 100 E University Blvd.
- 3909 E 42nd St.
- 3050 W University Blvd.
- ORMC Community Health Center- 520 East Sixth St. Odessa, TX. Corner of 5th, between Muskingum and Tom Green.
- Walk-in basis, just pull into the circle drive and call 432-582-8976. Please remain in your vehicle. For more information on hours of operation, click here.
- Vital Care Urgent Care- 3952 E. 42nd St. Suite Z.
- Appointment not required, but appointments are available. Click here to schedule. Phone: 432-614-5513.
Walgreens Pharmacies- Appointment necessary, click here to schedule.
- 2161 E 42nd St.
- 1707 W 8th St.
- 1305 W University Blvd.
- 801 Maple Ave.
WesTex Urgent Care- Appointment Required. Click here to schedule.
- 1941 E 37th St. Phone: 432-203-2079.