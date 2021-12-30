Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Midland-Odessa area

Here is a list of West Texas testing sites.

MIDLAND, Texas — As COVID-19 cases rise across the country and right here in the Permian Basin, testing can be hard to find. Luckily, NewsWest 9 has compiled a list of locations where testing is available in the Midland-Odessa area.

Some of these locations are free, while others may require insurance or require you to pay the cost up front. Consider calling the location you are interested in to check prior to showing up or making an appointment.

We will continue to update this story with testing sites as we find more.

Midland

MMH F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center- 4214 Andrews Hwy. Appointment necessary, call 68NURSE or 432-221-2818 to schedule.

4214 Andrews Hwy. Appointment necessary, call 68NURSE or 432-221-2818 to schedule. Complete Care Midland- 1701 N. Loop 250 W. Midland, TX 79707

- Phone: 432-522-5033. Walk-in basis.

1701 N. Loop 250 W. Midland, TX 79707 - Phone: 432-522-5033. Walk-in basis. CVS Pharmacies- Appointment necessary, click here to schedule.

- 301 Andrews Hwy.

- 3200 N Big Spring St.

- 4401 Andrews Hwy.

- 5315 Briarwood Ave.

Appointment necessary, click to schedule. - 301 Andrews Hwy. - 3200 N Big Spring St. - 4401 Andrews Hwy. - 5315 Briarwood Ave. Our Family Urgent Care- 2304 W Michigan Ave. Phone: 432-695-6932.

2304 W Michigan Ave. Phone: 432-695-6932. Vital Care Urgent Care- Appointment not required, but appointments are available. Click here to schedule.

- 407 Kent St., Phone: 432-687-2273.

- 4400 N Midland Dr. Suite 406A., Phone: 432-897-0298.

Appointment not required, but appointments are available. Click to schedule. - 407 Kent St., Phone: 432-687-2273. - 4400 N Midland Dr. Suite 406A., Phone: 432-897-0298. Walgreens Pharmacies- Appointment necessary, click here to schedule.

- 215 Andrews Hwy.

- 3201 N Big Spring St.

- 3221 W Wadley Ave.

- 4313 Andrews Hwy.

Appointment necessary, click to schedule. - 215 Andrews Hwy. - 3201 N Big Spring St. - 3221 W Wadley Ave. - 4313 Andrews Hwy. WesTex Urgent Care- Appointment Required. Click here to schedule.

- 3401 Greenbriar Dr. Suite 200. Phone: 432-218-5531.

- 210 W Longview Ave. Suite A. Phone: 432-218-2933.

For more information on Midland sites, you can click or tap here.

Odessa