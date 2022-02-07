MDC, City of Midland team up to improve Todd Drive

MDC said the $1.73 million in funding will go toward Loop 250 overpass design and right-of-way acquisition.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Development Corporation announced Monday that, if approved by Midland City Council, it will contribute up to $1,730,000 for infrastructure projects to increase regional mobility, serve growth and encourage additional development in east Midland.

The projects will focus on designing an overpass at Todd Drive and Loop 250, right-of-way acquisition to widen Todd Drive between Business Interstate 20 and Loop 250 and right-of-way acquisition to extend Todd Drive north of Loop 250 to Occidental Parkway. Right of way acquisition is scheduled to happen throughout this year.

MDC Chairman Stephen Lowery said the road work is an important focus of their board.

“Widening and improving Todd Drive is a priority for the MDC board, since this road will become the next major north-south arterial serving new development in east Midland,” Lowery said. “This is the first phase of a multi-year partnership with the City of Midland to complete this project.”

City of Midland Engineering Services Director Jose Ortiz also pointed to the fact that the project is key for moving the growth of the city forward.

“Working with the MDC, TxDOT, the Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization and Motran, the City of Midland has the momentum it needs to improve Todd Drive and serve new development, including the 2,000 new rooftops planned for north of Loop 250,” Ortiz said. “City staff appreciates the continued partnership with the MDC as we work together to develop projects that promote economic growth and improvements to our infrastructure needs.”