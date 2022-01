MIDLAND, Texas — City of Midland Administration Services will be hosting a career fair on Feb. 15 from 3-6 p.m. in the northside ballroom of the Bush Convention Center.

Several departments from the city will be present, handling on-site interviews and job offers.

The city said that resumes and references are encouraged, but not required. Additionally, there will be computers to complete online applications for candidates who did not do one before the fair.