If you see any active leaks you are asked to call 432-685-7270 and report it.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is asking the public to help conserve water.

Officials say they have been made aware of low water pressure in different areas of town.

While supplies are stable, there has been a large number of leaks around town.

As crews work to repair these leaks, the city is asking people to conserve water usage as much as possible to ensure the water supply remains steady.