There is no estimated time of restoration at this time, but the City of Kermit Facebook page will provide updates.

KERMIT, Texas — Citizens in Kermit are dealing with power outages like many across Texas.

However, many are also without water due to a water main break.

The line busted near North Poplar.

Water crews are currently trying to make repairs, with the most recent update just before 3:30 p.m.