City of Big Spring asking citizens to conserve water

Crews are working to prepare lines and restore water to those without it.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring is asking those who have water service to reduce their consumption to essential services only for the time being.

According to the city, they have received several reports of citizens with no water.

City officials say frozen pipes are extremely common during winter conditions and the prolonged freezing temperatures is a major cause of this shortage.

Crews are currently working on municipal water lines. Anyone with questions on frozen lines or how to keep pipes from bursting should contact a licensed plumber.

To help prevent your pipes from freezing, you are encouraged to leave pipes dripping especially during the night and leave any cabinet doors with access to the pipes open.