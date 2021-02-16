Boil water notice issued for Midland International Airport public water system

The notice was issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Feb. 16.

MIDLAND, Texas — Due to a water main break and a loss of pressure a boil water notice has been issued for the City of Midland International Airport public water system.

The notice was issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 16.

All water in the airport system used for drinking, brushing teeth, washing faces etc. should be boiled before use.

Anyone with a weakened immune system, children and seniors are susceptible to bacteria that might be in the system and should be extra careful during this time.

If you cannot boil water you are encouraged to purchase bottled water or obtain water from a suitable source.

The public will be notified once the boil water notice is lifted.

The City of Midland says this does not impact residential customers.

If you have questions you can contact the City of Midland Utilities Department by calling 432-681-7606.