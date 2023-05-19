‘Carry the Load’ relay passes through Midland

This is just one city in their 20,000 mile trek across the U.S.

MIDLAND, Texas — With Memorial Day right around the corner, one nonprofit is making it their goal to restore the true meaning of the holiday, not just here in the Permian Basin, but across the nation.

On Friday, "Carry the load" passed through Midland. This was just one part of their 20,000 mile relay.

The organization will eventually make its way through 48 states, and their mission is to help remember and share stories of those who have fallen in the line of duty.

"You know, it's one of those things that you just can't imagine feeling somebody’s grief with them,” said David Lindsey, a relay manager. “A lot of times they come out and they've experienced such a loss that this is a tough time for them. And we hope we give them an avenue for them to get out and be able to walk with us and share their loved one's stories and kind of to take that load off them a little bit."