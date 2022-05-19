Carry the Load relay comes to the Permian Basin

The nonprofit will be walking through Pecos, Monahans, Odessa and Midland to honor fallen military and first responders.

MIDLAND, Texas — Carry the Load will be making its way through the Permian Basin Thursday and Friday.

The 20,000 mile relay travels across the United States every year to honor fallen military and first responders.

This year's group will feature two stops in Pecos, a stop in Monahans, three stops in Odessa and six stops in Midland.

To see the full route list you can click or tap here.

Carry the Load is a nonprofit founded in 2011 by U.S. Navy SEALs to help "restore the true meaning of Memorial Day".

The relay incorporates thousands of volunteers across the US and raises funds to help bring awareness to Memorial Day and fallen heroes every year.

For more information on Carry the Load and its mission, you can click or tap here.