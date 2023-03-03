Permian Warrior Partnership holds veteran suicide awareness event

MIDLAND, Texas —
On Friday, the nonprofit organization Permian Warrior Partnership held a community event aimed at bringing awareness to veterans’ mental health.
Attendees were able to hear from Marine veteran and New York Times best-selling author Mark Geist.
Geist's story, and how he survived the 2012 Benghazi attack, were followed by a showing of the movie “13 Hours.”
The event engaged with the community to help share how veterans continue to suffer after the war, and the partnership wants to help.
"What we do is we connect the veterans and their families with the resources that they need in the community,” said Permian Warrior Partnership Program Leader Roy Dobbins. “Whether, you know, housing education, disability benefits, things like that, recreation, spiritual aspects, whatever they need. A church home, we can help them do that too. You know, it’s not just, we're not here just to help you fill out paperwork to file for disability, it's a lot more than that."
Geist also shared how you can donate to his nonprofit, Shadow Warriors Project.