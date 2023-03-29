Midland Vet Center holds ceremony honoring Vietnam veterans

The Midland Vet Center held a ceremony at the Permian Basin Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Vet Center held a ceremony Wednesday morning at the Permian Basin Vietnam Veterans Memorial to honor Vietnam veterans and their spouses.

“It’s great to have the recognition, even though it’s 50years ago we still remember being there. We remember the people that we served with and it’s nice to be able to get together and see some of the old veterans and a lot of them are not around anymore,” said Stan Lee, a local U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran.



The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act was signed into law in 2017 and designated March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.



Wednesday's ceremony was the Midland Vet Center doing their part to observe the day and honor those vets.

“It's just really important to me that they know that they're not the way they were treated. That's not how we feel...” said LeAnne Thornton, Veterans Outreach Program specialist for the Midland Vet Center.

Veterans at the ceremony were given special pins by the vet center to honor them.

On the back of the pins was the phrase "A grateful nation thanks and honors you".

“I want to find every Vietnam vet in the basin and be able to do this for them,” Thornton continued.

The Midland Vet Center started holding this ceremony in 2016 and has kept doing so every year for our Vietnam vets in the Basin since then.