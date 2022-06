The event will feature live music, food vendors and a fireworks show.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring will be celebrating Independence Day with the 25th annual Pops in the Park event.

This free event will be held on July 3 at the Comanche Trail Park Amphitheater.

There will be live music, food vendors and a fireworks show.

For more information you can visit the official Pops in the Park Facebook page.