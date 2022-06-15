x
Midland celebrates Independence Day with 'Star-Spangled Salute'

The event will feature live music, food vendors and a fireworks show.
Credit: R. Gino Santa Maria - stock.adobe.com
Fireworks at night over dark blue sky

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland will be celebrating Independence Day on July 2 with the Star-Spangled Salute.

This event will be held at the Centennial Park in Downtown Midland.

The 59th Annual Children's Sidewalk Parade will begin at 10 a.m.

That evening from 6 to 11 p.m. there will be various activities like a beer garden, a Fun Zone and a concert.

To finish off the night there will be a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

During the night there will be plenty of food vendors available and the Midland Chamber will also be holding a photo contest.

For more information on the event you can click or tap here.

Mark your calendar for the Star-Spangled Salute Saturday, July 2, 2022 9:00 AM - 11:00 PM - Centennial Park - Downtown Midland. Check out the video for details on what you are allowed to bring to the full day event. Events are scheduled throughout the day to celebrate! Visit the Midland Chamber website for all the information https://www.midlandtxchamber.com/salute/?fbclid=IwAR2z5MSCoKjZGXX7f3zcOX6ISTw47YSp83cPAIWqPwfqaF3xEoHu2NiDS1g

Posted by City of Midland - Public Information on Sunday, June 12, 2022

