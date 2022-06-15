Midland celebrates Independence Day with 'Star-Spangled Salute'

The event will feature live music, food vendors and a fireworks show.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland will be celebrating Independence Day on July 2 with the Star-Spangled Salute.

This event will be held at the Centennial Park in Downtown Midland.

The 59th Annual Children's Sidewalk Parade will begin at 10 a.m.

That evening from 6 to 11 p.m. there will be various activities like a beer garden, a Fun Zone and a concert.

To finish off the night there will be a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

During the night there will be plenty of food vendors available and the Midland Chamber will also be holding a photo contest.

For more information on the event you can click or tap here .