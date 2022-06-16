Firecracker Fandango returns to Odessa

Featured at this event will be jumpers, a car show, vendors, food trucks, circus performers and a fireworks display.

ODESSA, Texas — After two years, the Firecracker Fandango is returning to Downtown Odessa to celebrate Independence Day.

The free event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. on July 2.

Featured at this event will be jumpers, a car show, vendors, food trucks and circus performers.

There will also be live music by Tommy Tarango and Rick Trevino.

A Battle of the Bands will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ector Theatre. This event is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under.

Fireworks will kick off at 9:45 p.m.

For more information you can visit the Downtown Odessa Facebook page.