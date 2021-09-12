Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin partners with local Girl Scouts

BBBS of the Permian Basin is only one of 13 in the entire country partnering with the Girl Scouts

MIDLAND, Texas — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin has been helping local children reach their full potential and change their lives for the better and now, specifically little and big sisters have a new opportunity.

"We've had a couple of meetings with our local girl scout representatives and it's going to be a great opportunity for a lot of our matches will be able to join the girl scouts as an independently registered girl," said Kay Crites, the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin.

The pilot program will allow Littles and Bigs complete access, "They'll have access to all of the curriculum all of the activities that girls scouts have to offer, leadership opportunities, they have STEM training, they have arts, they have outdoors," said Crites.

And Littles in Big Brothers Big Sisters might not have this opportunity without this partnership.

"A lot of our children are from lower income homes so they might not be able to afford being a girl scout, but this will be covered and they'll be able to do all of this at no charge," said Crites.

Girl Scouts instill certain values in girls that join and Big Brothers Big Sisters share some of those too.

"They have such a strong leadership model, girls learn how to be independent, they learn life skills they learn about giving back to the community, and those things are all great that we work on with our children in our program and it just seemed like a natural mesh, I don't know why they didn't think of it a long time ago," said Crites.

It's a benefit for everyone, "Its a great opportunity through the Girl Scouts for us to reach more girls and tell them about our program," said Crites.