Big Brothers Big Sisters to hold fifth annual Wildcatters event on October 16

Country music singer Tracy Byrd will headline the event at the Rolling 7s Ranch Event Center.

MIDLAND, Texas — Big Brothers Big Sisters will be holding its annual Wildcatters event on October 16 from 6:30 p.m. to midnight at the Rolling 7s Ranch Event Center.

This is the fifth year the event has been put on and will be headlined by country singer Tracy Byrd. Full-time police officer and part time musician Jeff Carson will be the opening act.

On top of the performances, there will be ranch-style midway games such as a Wine, Whiskey and "Whatever" ring toss and a shooting gallery with laser-powered pistols.

“Wildcatters is a great event that supports Big Brothers Big Sisters’ work with at-risk children in our community,” said Event Chair Shellie Robbins Young. “Join us in ‘wildcatting’ to fund the mentoring programs that ensure a brighter future for our tomorrow.”

There will be a silent auction, s'mores around the campfire and opportunities to bid on bucket-list trips.