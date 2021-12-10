x
Big Brothers Big Sisters to hold fifth annual Wildcatters event on October 16

Country music singer Tracy Byrd will headline the event at the Rolling 7s Ranch Event Center.
Credit: Big Brother Big Sisters

MIDLAND, Texas — Big Brothers Big Sisters will be holding its annual Wildcatters event on October 16 from 6:30 p.m. to midnight at the Rolling 7s Ranch Event Center. 

This is the fifth year the event has been put on and will be headlined by country singer Tracy Byrd. Full-time police officer and part time musician Jeff Carson will be the opening act. 

On top of the performances, there will be ranch-style midway games such as a Wine, Whiskey and "Whatever" ring toss and a shooting gallery with laser-powered pistols. 

“Wildcatters is a great event that supports Big Brothers Big Sisters’ work with at-risk children in our community,” said Event Chair Shellie Robbins Young. “Join us in ‘wildcatting’ to fund the mentoring programs that ensure a brighter future for our tomorrow.”

There will be a silent auction, s'mores around the campfire and opportunities to bid on bucket-list trips. 

For more information about the event, people can go to the Big Brothers Big Sisters website or call the office at 432-687-0195. 

Credit: Big Brothers Big Sisters

