Wildcatters Ball raises funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Individual tickets are $100 and include admission to the event and the complimentary wine and beer bar.

ODESSA, Texas — Big Brothers Big Sisters is holdings Wildcatters Ball at Rolling 7's Ranch on October 16.

This year's event will feature country artists Tracy Byrd and Jeff Carson.

The ball raises funds to help BBBS continue its mission of providing mentorship for local children through its community or school-based programs.

Individual tickets are $100 and include admission to the event and the complimentary wine and beer bar.

Higher sponsor levels are available and can include games, entries in the cornhole tournament, a catered dinner and even access to a private bar for sponsors depending on the level.