Migrant kids at the Pecos holding facility

Between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. on April 5, seven buses of migrant kids arrived at the Pecos holding facility where they will remain temporarily.

PECOS, Texas — Seven buses made their way to Pecos on April 5. Health and Human Services saying that 125 migrant teens, male and female between the ages of 13 and 17, stepped off those buses.

The young migrant teens were met by the facility's staff. Several members of the staff held signs welcoming the teens to Pecos.

After stepping off the buses, each teen would receive medical checks, new clothes and toiletries.

All throughout the weekend and during the early part of the day, the staff at the facility continued to work on the facility to make sure that it would be ready to receive the teens.

The Reeves county sheriff, Art Granado, took a tour of the facility before the kids got there. Based on what he saw, he expects these kids to be well taken care of.

"I think they have everything in there. I mean they’re going to get their meals served and cooked there and they have everything. They have a recreation area where they can go out there and exercise if they want. They have everything," Granado said.

Granado plans to tour the facility again now that the migrant children have arrived at the facility.

The facility in Pecos also appears to give these kids a little more privacy. Chain link fences surround the property with wooden slats intertwined to prevent people from looking in.