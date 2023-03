The festival will take place at the Noel Heritage Plaza in Odessa from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — Basin Pride will be holding its annual Pride Festival on April 1.

The festival will take place at the Noel Heritage Plaza from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The event will have drag, live music performances, and vendors.