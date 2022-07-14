Former Master Chef contestant to be featured at Basin Pride Festival 2022

Chef Willie made an appearance on Season 5 of Master Chef.

MIDLAND, Texas — One of the featured guests for the Basin Pride Festival will be former Master Chef contestant Chef Willie.

Chef Willie made an appearance back on Season five of the show and he recently went back on the show to win it all.

"To see that midland is taking this event and not only reaching the LGBT, but the straight community, the trans community, putting us all in one space where we can all commune together, is just, it's exciting," Chef Willie said.