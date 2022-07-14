Museum of the Big Bend holds "Sign the Beam" ceremony for expansion of museum

The Museum of the Big Bend expansion has the Alpine community excited for it to open January 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALPINE, Texas — The Museum of the Big Bend on Sul Ross University campus is currently working on an expansion project that has the Alpine community very excited

For visitors who come in and tour the Museum of the Big Bend, Martha Latta is here to welcome them.

"I ask I say 'where are you visiting us from today and that always spark a conversation'," Latta said.

She's been volunteering here for five years. From cowboy exhibits to fossils and historic maps, and even the history on the ceiling, Martha knows about everything here

"A lot of people don't look up but that's a very special architectural design," Latta said.

She knows about everything here, but she's going to need to brush up because this small but mighty museum nestled into the heart of the Alpine mountains is expanding.

The artifacts inside hold a special place in the heart of fundraisers.

"We have a lot of things in storage that we don't have room to put out so this will allow us to get those out of storage and put them on display," said Pete Peterson, member on the Director Advisory Council.

As for visitors trickle in for a peek at what's inside, It's what's outside right now that's worth wait.

"I live in this community and I want to see it prosper," Latta said.

It's an expansion and renovation project worth millions and that might sound like a lot but to volunteers like Martha, an entire University is depending on it's success and the pride it brings to Alpine is beyond a dollar figure.