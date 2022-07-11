Marathon Fire Department receives Wildland Fire Engine from Big Bend National Park

"We are grateful for this donation, as this engine will go a long way in our efforts to protect our community," said Marathon Fire Chief Brad Wilson.

MARATHON, Texas — Big Bend National Park has donated the Marathon Fire Department with a new Wildland Fire Engine.

The park relies on the Marathon Fire Department to help in emergency situations, and they wanted to provide a gift to them that would help their department.

“We’re pleased Big Bend can donate Engine 864 to the Marathon Fire Department,” said DW Ivans, Fire Management Officer for Big Bend National Park. “We rely heavily on Marathon’s fire department to provide initial attack on wildfires to supplement the park’s small full-time fire staff.”

The Big Bend National Park Superintendent said that they were very happy to assist Marathon and Brewster County with their emergency services.