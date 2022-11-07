Basin Pride releases 2022 calendar of events

MIDLAND, Texas — Starting Wednesday, West Texans will be coming together to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride in the Permian Basin.
Events will be held in Midland and Odessa from Wednesday through Sunday. This includes everything from parties, to workouts and an interfaith ceremony.
Additionally, there will be art displays at Odessa College and the University of Texas Permian Basin.
For a full schedule of events for the week, see the image above or check out their Facebook page. For more information on Basin Pride and other efforts of Pride Center West Texas, click or tap here.