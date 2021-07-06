Meet Midland Development Corporation's new executive director

Sara Harris has worked with MDC for 6 years, this week was her first meeting in the new role.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Development Corporation is getting used to having a new executive director.

Sara Harris was elected executive director by the MDC board on May 15 after the former director, John Trischetti III, stepped down.

Once Trischetti stepped down, the MDC board did not open the director position to the public because they felt confident in having Harris step up and into the leadership role.

Monday was Harris’ first meeting in the new position.

“Whenever I came to Midland it was in 2015 and it was during the downturn," Harris said. "I think everyone was feeling disheartened, feeling like this is another bust, but in the years since I’ve seen so many people in their 20s and 30s become as passionate about the town as I am."

Harris tells us Midland is a great place to live, work and raise a family. It is also a good place to invest long-term.

Harris was born and raised in New Mexico and went to Texas Tech.

But the Tall City is where she got married and had her son.

“Midland is not somewhere where you come and put in your time and leave," Harris said. "Midland is somewhere where you can come and stay and have thriving lives and leave it better for our children and those younger than us.”

Harris has worked with MDC for 6 years doing all sorts of things.

She started in accounting and research, then became director of community projects. She was briefly the interim executive director, then the director of operations, and as of last month, became the new executive director.

“My two keywords are transparency and communication," Harris said. "Aside from confidential negotiations, nothing that MDC does is a secret. I am happy to share any documents or processes with anyone at any time."

As the director, navigating relationships with different organizations is a large part of her job.

"Working with my board, city council, with other elected officials... I believe in communication almost to the point of overcommunication," Harris said. "I want to make sure they are never pleasantly, or even unpleasantly, surprised. I want to prime them for making the best choices possible.”

As for what is on the top of Harris’ agenda? Diversifying the oil and gas-driven economy here.

“Manufacturing, aerospace, distribution...companies that will create primary jobs and bring more investment here and will provide stability for our employment and workforce here," Harris said.

Speaking of diversifying the economy, the MDC provides grants to certain companies in order to incentivize startups here.