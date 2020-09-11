Midland Development Corporation, Midland Health working together to recruit doctors

Dozens of physicians have moved to West Texas since the project started, they are still hoping to find neurologists, pulmonary/Critical Care physicians, and more.

MIDLAND, Texas — No new news here, the Permian Basin has seen major growth in recent years.

As a metroplex, we need physicians. Not just your general physicians but specialized physicians.

That is where the Midland Development Corporation and Midland Health come in.

For the past six years, the two have worked together to invest in recruiting specialized physicians to come to the Tall City, and so far their efforts have worked.

Dozens of physicians have moved to West Texas since the project started.

This includes specialists from infectious disease, to orthopedics, to radiology and everything in between.

“We see the value in recruiting and retaining high-level physicians for rural health care which is where we are," said John Trischetti, the Midland Development Corporation Director.

MDC has made healthcare a priority over the past decade, bringing all kinds of specialists to the Basin.

“You want as good of doctors for you, your mother or your child that you can have," said Trischetti. "And we acknowledge that there are some geographical challenges...so there need to be some incentives.”

Incentives include sign-on bonuses and contracts that ensure work for a few years. So far, those incentives have worked.

“More than 85%of those physicians that have been recruited have stayed.”

This year MDC and Midland Health have been able to recruit 11 physicians, but now they have their eyes on 2021.

They are still hoping to find neurologists, pulmonary/Critical Care physicians, and gastroenterology specialists.