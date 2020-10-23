Midland Memorial Hospital installs sharps disposal kiosk

Midland Memorial Hospital recently installed a sharps disposal kiosk, a 24-hour service free to the public.

The 24-hour service is available seven days a week and was installed to safely help the public dispose of sharps in order to prevent injury or unintended use.

The red kiosk is designed to accept all commonly used sharps, such as needles, syringes, lancets or fingerstick devices, auto-injectors including epinephrine or insulin pens, infusion sets, and connection needles/sets.