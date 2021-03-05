Midland Development Corporation Executive Director to step down

John Trischitti III has led the organization since 2019.

MIDLAND, Texas — In a press release Friday, Midland Development Corporation announced that Executive Director John Trischitti III is stepping down from the position starting May 15.

He has led the organization since 2019, but is leaving the role to pursue new opportunities in education, literacy and community partnership.

Trischitti said while he has focused on many types of improvements during his time with MDC, he is excited to return to education.

“During my time at the MDC, I have focused on raising awareness of Midland’s needs at the state and federal level, obtaining vital support for education, infrastructure and economic diversification,” Trischitti said in the release. “I am eager to return to my roots in the realms of education and literacy as I continue to nurture crucial relationships that benefit Midland and the Permian Basin.”