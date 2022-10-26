Local agencies and police departments provide many resources for officers and their families

The Odessa Police Department and Family Resiliency Center provide help for officers and their families who need it.

ODESSA, Texas — The Family Resiliency Center is a resource for our local police officers, who often face trauma and dangerous situations.

"Law enforcement, first responders, all of them experience varied levels of trauma," said Chandra Coleman, Program Director at the Family Resiliency Center.

This trauma makes them an important focus for mental health care.

"Our law enforcement and first responders are definitely one of our target populations to offer support and care and healing," said Coleman.

The Center also helps these officers' families.

"We have to make sure we're taking care of the whole family unit and not just the person who's on the front line," said Coleman.

While their family members can suffer also, sometimes their needs can go unattended.

"They're getting the help and support they need, but also that their spouses or partners are getting that same level of support, because we miss that part all too often," said Coleman. "With law enforcement, we know what they go through to an extent because we see it."

Even over at the Odessa Police Department, they make sure their officers are tended to with their peer support program.

"At the police department, we do have a peer support program that is just a peer-to-peer sit down talking session where you can talk out those difficulties you're having that our peer team is specialized in," said Police Chief Michael Gerke.

He expressed the importance of checking in with his team and making sure they are safe and okay.

"As they go through the police academy and their early training, they're told about all the resources that are there for them if they need," said Gerke.

The goal is to give officers the care they need to have a long, successful career.