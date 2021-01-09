The Family Resiliency Center hosted a virtual memorial event to honor those impacted by the mass shooting

Organizers for the event said it was private to allow the families to focus on their healing two years after the mass shooting.

ODESSA, Texas — If this day is hard for you... know that you aren't alone.

Counselors call it the anniversary effect. This is when an anniversary of a traumatic event triggers reminders and experiences.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Family Resiliency Center hosted a virtual event to help those impacted by the mass shooting.

Chandra Coleman, coordinator for FRC said this event was private to allow families to focus on their healing two years after the mass shooting.

Community leaders got together to remind the people of Odessa that they were not divided due to the events of that day.

"While there was so much pain and loss experienced that day, there was also so much good in this community," said Javier Joven, Mayor for the City of Odessa.

Sheriff for Ector County, Mike Griffis, emphasized to the families of the vicitims that they are not alone and they have the whole communities support.

"You folks that were directly affected by that day, you didn't cry alone and you do not cry alone today. I promise that," said Griffis.

Sara Kate Billingsley, District Judge for 446th District of Ector County, said that the anniversary brought back feelings like it did that day.

"August 31st was a life changer for many of us and its pretty surreal," said Billingsley. "We all remember where we were and what we were doing that day. Those emotions fled back as it were yesterday."

A reason that day is remember by many is because the community got together in a way they never did before.

"First responders stepped into the line of fire and regular citizens, going about their normal day, stepped in to help the wounded said Joven. "For some this aftermath still lingers, but as Odessans we are strong.

The strength of the community a clear message reflected throughout the day.

"In 2019, we were Odessa Strong and today we are Odessa Strong," said Michael Gerke, Police Chief for OPD. "We will always be Odessa Strong."