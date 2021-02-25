Family Resiliency Center holds seminar for law enforcement impacted by traumatic events

Law enforcement, fire and rescue personnel and telecommuncators, as well as their spouses, can sign up for the 3-day seminar.

ODESSA, Texas — The Family Resiliency Center of the Permian Basin will be holding a seminar for those impacted by traumatic events in Odessa and Midland.

The three-day Post Incident Seminar will be held at Stonegate Fellowship in Midland from March 25-27.

Law enforcement, fire and rescue personnel and telecommuncators, as well as their spouses who have experienced traumatic events including the August 31 mass shooting, will be able to attend the seminar at no cost.

The seminar is being held in partnership with The Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas (LEMIT).

If you qualify and would like to register for the event, you can click or tap here.

To learn more about the FRC and the services it provides, you can visit the website.