Family Resiliency Center offering free psychological first aid workshop

The class will be free to anyone in the state of Texas.

TEXAS, USA — The Family Resiliency Center of the Permian Basin will be holding a free class Friday from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

This class is open to anyone in Texas and will cover Psychological First Aid.

According to the center, PFA is "an evidence-informed modular approach to help children, adolescents, adults, and families in the immediate aftermath of disaster and terrorism."

To register for the event you can click or tap here, call the center at 432-848-6944 or email contactus@frcpb.org.

Interested parties should also email the center to request the PFA form in order to be admitted to the training.

The FRC says it holds these courses once a month. Anyone outside of Texas is asked to wait and register for a different date.