Midland Health sends 800 Pfizer vaccines to Scenic Mountain Medical Center

BIG SPRING, Texas — Midland Health has announced it allocated 800 of its Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Scenic Mountain Medical Center.
This will help the Big Spring hospital in vaccinating those in the city and in nearby areas.
The hospital is planning to hod a community vaccination clinic on January 27-28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those in Phase 1A or 1B will eligible to get the vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis.
All of these vaccines will be first doses only. The hospital says follow-up appointments for second doses will be scheduled once that shipment arrives.
This clinic will be held in the northwest corner of the hospital's front parking lot.
“All of us at Scenic Mountain Medical Center, as well as the Big Spring community, are incredibly grateful to Russell Meyers and his team at Midland Health for including our community in their COVID-19 vaccine allocation,” said President of Scenic Mountain Medical Center Stacey Brown said.