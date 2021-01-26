Midland Health sends 800 Pfizer vaccines to Scenic Mountain Medical Center

The hospital is planning to hod a community vaccination clinic on January 27-28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Midland Health has announced it allocated 800 of its Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

This will help the Big Spring hospital in vaccinating those in the city and in nearby areas.

The hospital is planning to hod a community vaccination clinic on January 27-28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those in Phase 1A or 1B will eligible to get the vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis.

All of these vaccines will be first doses only. The hospital says follow-up appointments for second doses will be scheduled once that shipment arrives.

This clinic will be held in the northwest corner of the hospital's front parking lot.