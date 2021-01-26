Crane Memorial Hospital holds first drive-thru vaccine clinic

The hospital says it was able to administer 1,170 doses over two days.

CRANE, Texas — Crane Memorial Hospital held its first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic over the weekend.

Staff were in the parking lot to administer shots from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on January 22 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on January 23.

Dianne Yeager, CEO of the hospital, says staff were able to administer a total of 1,170 doses between the two days.

The crew was assisted by nurses from Rankin and other employers who came over to help out in the clinic.

Local law enforcement also assisted with traffic control during the event.

Yeager says the event was a huge success, and hopes they will be able to vaccinate more people in the days to come.