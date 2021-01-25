Local woman shares experience getting COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine at the Midland Horseshoe

Leslie Smith was one of the 252 vaccinated Friday at the Midland Horseshoe's soft opening of vaccine distribution.

MIDLAND, Texas — Thousands of people are now receiving the COVID-19 vaccine every day and one West Texan, Leslie Smith, received her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine Friday during the first run through of Midland's mass vaccination site at the Horseshoe.

"I was surprised to get the text, but thrilled," Smith said.

This 69-year-old Midland native was one of the first to be vaccinated at Midland's mass vaccination hub.

"Couldn't have been easier," Smith said.

She said she arrived 15 minutes early and that the process was quick and seamless.

Midland Health staff and volunteers helped her through.

"Escorted me over to the nurses, waited while I got the vaccine and then walked with me to the exit," Smith said.

Midland Health then asked Leslie to wait in her car for another 15 minutes to make sure she didn't experience any immediate aftereffects.

"They said if you experience any symptoms to honk your horn and they had paramedics out in the parking lot," Smith said.

All in all, it only took about 35 minutes including her wait times.

"I know the rollout was to test the system and fix any problems or make any adjustments that are needed, but I'd say if it goes as well next week as it did yesterday that it's not going to be any kind of problem," Smith said.