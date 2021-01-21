Vaccines have arrived for mass vaccination clinic in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital has confirmed it has received its shipment of vaccines for the mass vaccination hub.
The shipment included over 4,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
MMH will be starting its hub on January 25 at the Midland County Horseshoe backstage facility.
Anyone in the area that falls into the Phase 1A or 1B category is eligible to sign up for the vaccine.
All vaccinations will need to go through an appointment. If you would like to sign up, you can click or tap here. All appointments will be confirmed later via text or email.