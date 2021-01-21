Vaccines have arrived for mass vaccination clinic in Midland

Midland Health confirmed a shipment of vaccines has arrived, which will allow them to kick off the vaccination hub starting January 25.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital has confirmed it has received its shipment of vaccines for the mass vaccination hub.

The shipment included over 4,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

MMH will be starting its hub on January 25 at the Midland County Horseshoe backstage facility.

Anyone in the area that falls into the Phase 1A or 1B category is eligible to sign up for the vaccine.