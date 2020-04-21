ODESSA, Texas — H-E-B has confirmed the positive COVID-19 case announced in Odessa was actually false.

The employee, who worked at the Westside Odessa store, reportedly falsified documents to show they had tested positive for the virus.

That person is no longer employed by the company.

The case is being handled by local authorities.

"We take matters of falsifying documents seriously, and we do not tolerate this activity," said Alyssa Owens, Public Affairs for West Texas H-E-B.

