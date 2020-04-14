SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B has updated its list of product limits. The list, which was updated on April 13, shows food and non-food items that currently have purchase limits in place.
The limits were put in place "in an effort to make sure all customers have access to products they need." This was prompted by shoppers who began panic-buying amid the coronavirus pandemic.
While there are still limits on eggs and pasta sauce, limits on food items such as bread, frozen food, and more have been removed.
Product Limits
Food items
- Eggs (smaller than 30 count) – 2 items
- Eggs (30 count and larger) – 1 item
- Pasta Sauce: 4 items
- Rice – 4 items
- Dried Beans – 4 items
- Powdered Milk – 2 items
Non-food items
- Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
- Baby wipes – 2 items
- Sanitary tampons, pads and liners – 2 items
- Incontinence – 2 items
- Puppy Pads – 1 item
- Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 item
- Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items
- Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items
- Paper towels: 2 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items
- Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
- Liquid bleach – 2 items
- Hand sanitizer – 2 items
- Hand soap – 2 items
- Aloe Vera – 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living)
- Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
- First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
- Masks – 2 items
For more information from H-E-B, visit the H-E-B newsroom here.