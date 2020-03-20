MIDLAND, Texas — During a press conference a representative of Midland Memorial Hospital said there are three people being investigated for possibly having contracted COVID-19.

Larry Wilson, Chief MedicalOfficer of MMH, informed the public about this during the Midland Unified Command team's joint press conference on COVID-19.

The people have all been tested but no test results have come back at this time.

The hospital says the infectious disease and critical care doctors are working together to treat the patients. They also have a ward specifically set up for coronavirus patients.

MMH also tells us that the confirmed case they did travel prior to being diagnosed but only traveled within the United States. That test came back around 72 hours after being taken.

The health department tells us they are still investigating and do not know where the man visited prior to being tested for COVID-19.

